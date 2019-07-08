Federal prosecutors say they found a collection of naked photos of underage girls when they raided Jeffrey Epstein‘s house in connection to the sex trafficking charges they’ve filed against him.

Geoffrey Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, held a press conference on Monday in which he described the Epstein indictment and the circumstances of the financier’s arrest on Saturday. Law enforcement has also released Epstein’s bail memo, which says that agents conducted a search of his mansion and found “a vast trove of lewd photographs of young-looking women or girls.”

From the memo:

Law enforcement officers discovered not only specific evidence consistent with victim recollections of the inside of the mansion, further strengthening the evidence of the conduct charged in the Indictment, but also at least hundreds—and perhaps thousands—of sexually suggestive photographs of fully- or partiallynude females. While these items were only seized this weekend and are still being reviewed, some of the nude or partially-nude photographs appear to be of underage girls, including at least one girl who, according to her counsel, was underage at the time the relevant photographs were taken. Additionally, some of the photographs referenced herein were discovered in a locked safe, in which law enforcement officers also found compact discs with hand-written labels including the following: “Young [Name] + [Name],” “Misc nudes 1,” and “Girl pics nude.”

The memo goes on to characterize Epstein as a previously-convicted sex offender who “not reformed,” “not repentant,” “a continuing danger to the community,” and “an individual who faces devastating evidence supporting deeply serious charges.” The government wants to withhold bail from Epstein since the document says he tried to “harass or tamper with witnesses” and poses a serious flight risk.

