Protesters Gather Outside VA Governor’s Mansion Calling on Northam to Resign

The morning after the news of Governor Ralph Northam‘s racist yearbook photo came out, protesters gathered outside the governor’s mansion calling on him to resign.

A small group of protestors have gathered outside Virginia Governor’s Mansion to call on Ralph Northam to resign. “We trusted you, Ralph,” reads one. “Evict Northam,” reads another. pic.twitter.com/pe4KlV1R9F — Dan Merica (@merica) February 2, 2019

Protest starting outside the governor’s mansion pic.twitter.com/Vo6XjeewxV — Patrick Wilson (@patrickmwilson) February 2, 2019

Dana Williams holds a sign calling for @RalphNortham to resign outside the Governor’s mansion in Richmond —> pic.twitter.com/JxkDeielf7 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) February 2, 2019

This guys standing outside the Virginia Governor’s mansion just has a piece of cardboard with “Please” on one side, and “Resign” on the other —> pic.twitter.com/LUn70rm03e — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) February 2, 2019

“Resign now! Resign now!”

Chants from a small group of protesters outside Virginia Governor’s Mansion calling for Ralph Northam’s resignation. So far, no word from him today. pic.twitter.com/8ZxNZ5O6dX — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) February 2, 2019

Demonstrators outside the Executive Mansion call for Governor Ralph Northam to resign immediately. pic.twitter.com/Izk56uFEBg — Joe Dashiell (@jdashiell) February 2, 2019

CNN politics reporter Dan Merica reported on the protest this morning, saying that they’re not only calling for Northam to leave, but “expressly calling for [Justin] Fairfax to take over as soon as possible.” He also noted that almost everyone said they voted for Northam and would “like their vote back.”

