comScore
video

Protesters Gather Outside VA Governor’s Mansion Calling on Northam to Resign

by | Feb 2nd, 2019, 11:36 am

The morning after the news of Governor Ralph Northam‘s racist yearbook photo came out, protesters gathered outside the governor’s mansion calling on him to resign.

CNN politics reporter Dan Merica reported on the protest this morning, saying that they’re not only calling for Northam to leave, but “expressly calling for [Justin] Fairfax to take over as soon as possible.” He also noted that almost everyone said they voted for Northam and would “like their vote back.”

You can watch the report above, via CNN.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. SportsGrid
  6. AmboTV
  7. Gossip Cop