Protesters shouted “death to the police” and allegedly blocked the entrance and exit to the hospital emergency room where two deputy sheriffs are being treated for gunshot wounds they sustained as they were sitting in their patrol vehicle in Compton over the weekend.

In an interview with ABC7 Eyewitness News, Bishop Juan Carlos Mendez claimed protesters shouted “death to the police” and tried to forcibly enter the hospital.

“They were saying ‘death to the police,’ ‘kill the police,’ and these are sheriffs, but the message is still the same,” revealed Mendez. “They were using all type of curse words and derogatory terms about the police, just provoking our police officers.”

Mendez went on to call the protesters’ actions “unacceptable behavior,” explaining, “The hospital should be a sanctuary… We should leave hospitals alone.”

“You said those protesters trying to get inside the emergency room, correct?” asked the reporter, prompting Mendez to reply, “Yes they did. Yes they did, and the actions taken by security and also the deputies was very swift and prevented a tragedy from happening inside the emergency room.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department also claimed on Sunday that protesters blocked the hospital emergency room’s entrance and exit.

“To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling ‘We hope they die’ referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL,” the department tweeted. “People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through.”

A video released of the shooting showed the suspect approaching the police vehicle before opening fire and running away.

