Doocy Asks Psaki ‘Will You Apologize?’ for Claiming Border Agents Used ‘Brutal’ Measures on Migrants

Last week, Fox News reported that Border Patrol agents who were accused of whipping Haitian migrants at the southern border have been cleared of criminal wrongdoing.

In September, images of agents on horseback went viral as some liberals claimed the agents “whipped” migrants. However, the objects in question were not whips, but reins attached to their horses. President Joe Biden was critical of the officers.

“I take responsibility,” he said. “It was horrible to see, to see people treated like they did, with horses nearly running them over. People being strapped. It’s outrageous.”

At the time, White House Press Secretary said, the agents used “brutal and inappropriate measures.”

During Monday’s White House press briefing Fox News Correspondent Peter Doocy cited the Fox News report on the agents being cleared of criminal activity. He asked Press Secretary Jen Psaki if either she or Biden will apologize for remarks they made about the images.

DOOCY: We’ve been told that the mounted border patrol officers the president accused of whipping migrants have been notified they will not face criminal charges. So, when is the president going to apologize to them? PSAKI: There is a process and an investigation that’s gone to the Department of Homeland Security. I don’t have any update on that. DOOCY: The president said that they were whipping people, which would be a criminal offense, and they’ve been told they’re not gonna be criminally charged. PSAKI: And there was an investigation into that and I’ll let the Department of Homeland Security announce any conclusion of that investigation. DOOCY: You accused these officers of “brutal and inappropriate measures.” Now that they’ve been told they will not be criminally charged, will you apologize to them? PSAKI: And Peter, there was an investigation into their behavior. So, that investigation is playing out. Whenever it’s going to be announced, the Department of Homeland Security will announce that and I’m sure we’ll have a comment on it after that.

The New York Post indicated last week the Biden administration has compiled a 500-page report on the incident, but the publication stated it is unaware of its contents.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com