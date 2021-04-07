On Tuesday State Department spokesman Ned Price made comments that sounded like the United States would be discussing a 2022 Beijing Olympics boycott with allies.

There have been a number of calls for the U.S. and other nations to boycott the Olympic Games next year over the repression of Uyghur Muslims in China. The State Department recently called it genocide in a report.

After Price’s comments, one State Department official told Politico, “The State Department Spokesperson did not say we had, contrary to some reporting. As the Department said, we regularly discuss common concerns vis-à-vis the PRC with our allies and partners. We will continue to do so, cognizant that a shared approach will always be in our interest.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about that during Wednesday’s briefing and said the administration’s position “has not changed.”

One reporter asked if it’s U.S. policy that American athletes will participate in the Olympics and whether the U.S. will encourage Americans to travel to the games in China.

Psaki started out by saying their hope is that “enough people across the country, and hopefully around the world, have been vaccinated.”

“Our position on the 2022 Olympics has not changed,” she continued. “We have not discussed and are not discussing any joint boycott with allies and partners.”

“We of course consult closely with allies and partners at all levels to define our common concerns and establish a shared approach, but there’s no discussion underway of a change in our plans regarding the Beijing Olympics from the United States point of view.”

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]