The co-hosts of Fox News’ daytime show Outnumbered roasted a recent New York Times op-ed offering Covid-19 related safety advice for Thanksgiving, likening the article to a satire.

During Tuesday’s show, co-host Kayleigh McEnany introduced the segment saying, “The New York Times is taking heat for an op-ed that gives advice for how to lower the risk of Covid-19 this Thanksgiving.”

McEnany explained that one reader asked the author if it is safe to host an indoor dinner despite their kids not being fully vaccinated.

McEnany then read what Virginia Tech engineering professor Dr. Linsey Marr wrote in response:

“As the kids will not be fully vaccinated until two weeks after their second shot, I think some care is warranted, especially because some attendees are 65 and older and thus at greater risk of more serious breakthrough infections. You could have the kids wear masks, eat quickly and stay away from the older adults when eating”

“Oh, my God,” responded Julie Banderas.

“This is pure idiocy,” McEnany interjected. “Make the kids eat quick, no.”

“First of all my kids don’t eat quickly,” continued Banderas. “This would never work. We are there for hours and I will make them sit and wait until their plates are empty.”

“I guess I’m going to infect my family members with Covid because I’m not making my kids eat quickly,” Banderas concluded.

McEnany continued, “I thought it was parity.” She then said the title of the article was “Help, the kids are coming inside. I mean amazing.”

Co-host Emily Compagno then jumped in saying, “You can’t make this up. Truth is stranger than fiction nowadays. New York Times headline is the same as the onion headlines, you can’t tell them apart.”

