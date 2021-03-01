MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was perplexed Monday night over why former President Donald Trump got the coronavirus vaccine in January and didn’t publicly disclose it.

Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump got their first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in January, while they were still in the White House, but that information was not publicly known until a tweet from New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman Monday kicked off multiple reports on the subject.

Maddow asked, “Why did they keep this information secret from the American public?”

She said that while most of Trump’s actions made sense through the prism of self-interest, this one in particular is confusing.

“What possible benefit was there to him to keep that secret from the public? I mean, think about all the good that could have done!” she said.

Maddow brought up vaccine hesitancy and opposition to taking vaccines from Republicans in particular, asking how different those numbers would be if Trump was upfront about getting the vaccine.

“Why did he keep this a secret?!”

Maddow recalled recent reporting from the New York Times that Trump was sicker than publicly acknowledged when he was hospitalized with Covid-19, and said disclosing his vaccine “might have saved thousands of American lives or more.”

“It’s just unbelievable. Who did that benefit?” she asked.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

