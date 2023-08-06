‘Radical Partisan Activist’: Mark Levin Attacks Obama Appointed Judge In Trump’s January 6th Trial

Fox News host Mark Levin directed his outrage at Donald Trump‘s recent indictment at Judge Tanya Chutkan, claiming she is a “radical partisan” Obama appointee.

The Department of Justice is charging Trump for his actions on January 6th and claims he engaged in “dishonesty, fraud and conceit” to obstruct democracy. Trump pleaded not guilty in DC courtroom to all the charges on Thursday.

Levin, who over the last few months has defended Trump on his other criminal indictments, went after Judge Chutkan, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2014. The Republican firebrand labeled the charges against Trump as a “disgusting attack” on democracy.

“This is a disgusting attack on our electoral system. And as I’ve said before, the electoral system in America is now dead unless all of this is reversed,” Levin told his audience in a Sunday airing of Life, Liberty, and Levin. “Is a president not free to discuss decisions about elections with his vice president and strongly urge him to take one position or another?”

“The judge who is going to hear this case is the most radical partisan activist, Obama appointee, in the entire federal judiciary. Gee, I wonder how she got chosen,” he concluded.

Chutkan has also overseen legal cases for individuals found guilty of storming the Capitol building on January 6th. In nearly all the cases, she exceeded prosecutors’ recommendations and sentenced individuals to more severe penalties.

Watch the full segment above via Fox News.

