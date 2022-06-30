Raskin Shreds ‘Utterly Fraudulent’ Supreme Court Decisions Handed Down in ‘Reactionary Rampage’

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) slammed the Supreme Court’s conservative majority and called its reasoning in recent cases “utterly fraudulent.”

Appearing on Thursday’s All In with Chris Hayes, Raskin addressed the recent spate of opinions handed down by the high court on hot-button issues such as abortion and guns. These include two decisions handed down last week when the court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion. It also struck down a New York law governing the concealed carry of firearms.

Hayes asked Raskin what the court’s actions mean “for the current state of American constitutional governance.”

“Well, the Supreme Court is on an absolute reactionary rampage, striking down reasonable modest gun safety laws like New York’s concealed carry law, which we have an analog to here in Maryland, toppling more than a half-century of right to privacy precedent related to abortion rights in order to essentially cut the country in half,” Raskin responded.

The congressman referenced a decision issued by the court earlier in the day in which the conservative majority ruled that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate power plant emissions.

“And the decisions today are unbelievable,” Raskin continued. “To assault a basic administrative law doctrine that would clearly allow the EPA to cap carbon emissions in the name of, you know–somehow respecting the will of Congress, when it is congressional will that has been undermined by what they did.”

He added, “The court is utterly fraudulent and the only thing that can explain their decisions is what is right-wing Republican dogma.”

Watch abobe via MSNBC.

