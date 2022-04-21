Mediaite has obtained a copy of the company memo incoming CNN President Chris Licht sent to the network’s employees informing them of CNN+’s imminent shut down.

CNN confirmed news reports on Thursday that CNN+, the network’s new streaming service, will be ceasing all operations after its troubled launch. David Zaslav, the new CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, suggested that he wants to house all of the company’s brands under one streaming service. CNN+’s shut down marks the end of the former CNN president Jeff Zucker’s spearheaded project after only three weeks.

A CNN insider provided Licht’s staff email to Mediaite, wherein he announced that Andrew Morse, CNN’s executive vice resident, head of CNN+ and chief digital officer of CNN Worldwide, will be leaving the network after a transition period. Meanwhile Alex MacCallum, Head of Product and General Manager of CNN+ for CNN Worldwide, will oversee the network’s digital operation and work with Licht on a new strategic direction for CNN.

“While today’s decision is incredibly difficult,” Licht says, “it is the right one for the long-term success of CNN. It allows us to refocus resources on the core products that drive our singular focus: further enhancing CNN’s journalism and its reputation as a global news leader. I look forward to working with all of you to do just that.”

Here’s the email in full:

Today Warner Bros. Discovery and CNN are announcing that we have decided to cease operations at CNN+, effective April 30. I want to share my perspective with you before the news breaks. This decision is in line with WBD’s broader direct-to-consumer strategy. In a complex streaming market, consumers want simplicity and an all-in service, which provides a better experience and more value than stand-alone offerings. Let me be clear: this move is in no way a reflection of the talented and hardworking people who poured their heart and soul into building and flawlessly launching CNN+ in a very short period of time. It also is not a reflection of the quality of the talent and content of CNN+, some of which will migrate to CNN’s programming or some of the company’s other networks. The process for making those decisions is already underway and we will communicate to those affected as quickly as possible. But most importantly, we are committed to making the transition as smooth as possible for our CNN+ colleagues. As part of the transition plan, all CNN+ employees will continue to be paid and receive benefits for the next 90 days to explore opportunities at CNN, CNN Digital and elsewhere in the Warner Bros. Discovery family. At the end of that period, any departing CNN+ employee will receive a minimum of six-month severance (depending on length of service at CNN). We are also announcing that Andrew Morse, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer of CNN Worldwide and Head of CNN+, has decided to leave the company following a transition period. Since joining the network in 2013, Andrew has grown CNN’s global digital business and led it to be the number one digital news destination it is today. Andrew did an incredible job leading the CNN+ team since day one. He also oversees the CNN en Español television network and digital business. I am grateful he will be here to assist in the transition. Please join me in thanking Andrew and wishing him the best on his next adventure. Moving forward, Alex MacCallum will be overseeing Digital. She and I will work together to develop a strategy that builds on CNN’s dominance in the space. While today’s decision is incredibly difficult, it is the right one for the long-term success of CNN. It allows us to refocus resources on the core products that drive our singular focus: further enhancing CNN’s journalism and its reputation as a global news leader. I look forward to working with all of you to do just that. Best regards, Chris

