‘Really? You’re Down to THAT?’ Bill Maher Calls Bragg Prosecution ‘Colossal Mistake’ and ‘Rocket Fuel’ for Trump 2024

Comic and pundit Bill Maher said that Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg’s potential indictment of Donald Trump over the Stormy Daniels “hush money” is a bad idea, and an arrest would be “rocket fuel” for the ex-president’s 2024 campaign.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher the host spoke about the latest news in the case with author and Atlantic writer Annie Lowrey and professor and podcaster Scott Galloway.

Maher pointed out that Trump is “talking about violence in the streets” from his supporters should he be arrested, then focused on the negative political outcomes should there be such an indictment or arrest.

“I think this is a colossal mistake if they bring these charges,” said Maher.

He said that this particular charge against Trump should not be the one they act on.

“First of all, it’s not going to work. It’s going to be rocket fuel for his 2024 campaign,” said Maher. “And it’s just going to look to MAGA nation like, oh, you know, you tried with Mueller, you tried with Ukraine, you tried with January six. Now we go to the porn star. Really? You’re down to that?”

Lowrey noted that it has already been a boost to Trump’s polling numbers, putting him well ahead of the competition, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Nevertheless, the fact that the chance of arrest has Trump so upset was an opportunity for mockery that of course could not be resisted, and Maher made a meal of it elsewhere in the show.

Relatedly, Trump shared a Bill Maher clip to bash DeSantis. So it’s a whole thing.

Transcript:

MAHER: Okay, so I really don’t want to give Donald Trump the satisfaction of talking about him. I thought when he was gone, he’d be gone a little bit. But you know, there is an ex-president out there now who’s going to be arrested, possibly, and he is talking about violence in the streets of his supporters if he does, so, I don’t know. I kind of have to say or get your opinion on on this just one more time. We can be quick about it. But I just would like to go on record of saying I think this is a colossal mistake if they bring these charges. Not this one. You know? I mean, yes, he’s done a lot of bad things and I’m sure he did this. Everything they accuse him of done, he did. But first of all, it’s not going to work. It’s going to be rocket fuel for his 2024 campaign. And it’s just going to look to MAGA nation like, oh, you know, you tried with Mueller, you tried with Ukraine, you tried with January six. Now we go to the porn star. Really? You’re down to that?

