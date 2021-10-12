Reince Priebus Claims Democrats ‘Think Cows Are the Enemy of the American People’

Former Trump chief-of-staff Reince Priebus joined Sean Hannity Tuesday night to deliver a harangue about cows, Saul Alinsky, and what Democrats have in store for the country.

The Fox News host rattled off a potpourri of grievances with the Biden administration regarding Covid, China, inflation, and energy.

Priebus responded by suggesting the Democrats were attempting to sabotage the country, allegedly in accordance with the vision of long-dead leftist radical Alinsky.

“Democrats want to create a socialist and welfare state,” said Priebus. “Biden and the Democrats actually probably don’t think that they’re making mistakes is much as we think. On the border, they want the United States to be the home of any person that wants to come here. On gas prices, they don’t want us driving cars and guzzling gas. On beef, they think cows of the enemy of the American people. They think they’re bad for the environment.”

Priebus then turned to Alinsky, and appeared to reference a false claim that’s made the rounds on the internet for several years that states Alinsky said that to form a socialist state, it’s advisable to increase poverty.

“Saul Alinsky spelled it out,” said Priebus. “Remember we used to talk about this? He said, to create a socialist state, you increase poverty, you increase people’s dependence on government, you increase debt, and you increase taxes, and you create a welfare state where every person is dependent all the free things that government gives them. They have created and what they want to create is a Soviet-style government state where people have to go vote to preserve everything that’s free to them. This is what they want to do.”

Alinsky appears to have said no such thing. No matter, in 2017, Lara Trump tweeted a screenshot of a letter to editor in a local newspaper purporting to list Alinsky’s agenda, including, “Increase the Poverty level as high as possible.”

The 2015 letter, which was published in in the Miller County Liberal newspaper in Georgia August 2015, is plagiarized. The list of alleged tactics prescribed by Alinsky was debunked by Snopes in 2014 after making the rounds on the internet, perhaps largely via email with a subject line beginning “FWD; FWD; FWD; FWD; FWD; FWD;”. The online origins of the false Alinsky claim are unclear, but the earliest instance we could find was in January 2014 in a forum on – fittingly – CattleToday.com.

