House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) wildly speculated about the existence of Antifa “training centers” in response to protests against the decision made in the Breonna Taylor shooing case.

As he spoke to Fox & Friends on Thursday, McCarthy was asked for his response to footage of demonstrators gathering riot gear and protest signs from a U-Haul truck in Louisville. This emerged shortly after the news broke that former police officer Brett Hankison will not be directly charged for Taylor’s death.

Ainsley Earhart offered the view that the protests were “coordinated,” to which, McCarthy responded “more than coordinated…it’s planned.”

“What is going on from Portland, Chicago, New York and now in Louisville that these are planned, orchestrated events that people cannot be safe and secure in their own streets,” McCarthy said.

Brian Kilmeade followed up by claiming similar U-Haul drop-offs happened throughout the country in recent months, then he questioned the testimony of Chris Wray. The FBI director spoke before Congress this month and explained (correctly) that Antifa is an “ideology” rather than any type of cohesive organization.

“Let’s look at the license plate of the U-Haul? Who rented that U-Haul? Who is funding this?” McCarthy asked. “You can’t just supply people with this type of armor without resources, without funding. Where is that funding coming from and why is it being used? How are these people knowing to come? Are there training facilities that are teaching these people how to do this? This is a grave concern, and this is something that the FBI should be focused on.”

For the record, the grand jury announcement date for the Taylor case decision has been public knowledge for some time, considering how much civil unrest surrounded it throughout the last few months. As for McCarthy’s insinuation that some larger entity is backing Antifa “training facilities” or funding protesters, it’s worth noting that U-Haul trucks cost roughly $20 to $30 a day to rent.

