Congressman Max Rose (D-NY) called Mitch McConnell “sociopathic” on Friday as he bashed the Senate Majority Leader for refusing to consider any legislation he receives from the Democratic-led House of Representatives.

As Rose spoke to Morning Joe about the recent commotion surrounding the renewal of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, Noah Rothman asked for what he thinks about the feud between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Rose pivoted away from the “political TV drama” to continue talking about the people who’ve been “ignored” by Washington.

“Donald Trump runs on a series of platforms making our roads and bridges great again, draining the swamp. He proceeds to ignore all those proposals. Mitch McConnell continues to show an unbelievable sociopathic intransigence whenever it comes to legislation that we pass in the House and present to him in the Senate. And then you have the Democratic caucus that is always teetering on the edge of this type of back-and-forth Twitter drama. We have got to refocus our energies in a bipartisan and bicameral way on the bread and butter issues that the American people actually care about.”

Rose concluded that the American people “couldn’t get a damn” about these dramatics “and neither do I.”

