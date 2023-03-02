Rep. Norman at CPAC Vows Covid Subpoenas, Jan 6 ‘Truth’, ‘No More Hillary Clintons’, and Stopping ‘Cabal’ Running Country: ‘It’s a Bloodsport’

House Republican Freedom Caucus member Rep. Ralph Norman at CPAC promised to deliver big changes, now that his caucus has subpoena power and the votes to “stop anything” — including both a far-left “cabal running this country” and their fellow House Republicans.

On a panel titled “Congress Learns the Art of the Deal” with conservative commentator Todd Starnes and fellow Freedom Caucus member Rep. Scott Perry, the South Carolina congressman described an aggressive House GOP approach that drew several rounds of applause from the CPAC audience.

Former President Barack Obama, former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton, Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas, Domestic Policy czar Susan Rice, and President Joe Biden‘s administration at large were among the named names in Norman’s list.

Starnes asked first how the Freedom Caucus will “push back” against the “weaponization” of the Federal government, which he said, “started under Barack Hussein Obama.”

“Every agency of government under the Biden administration — and y’all it’s not Biden himself. The cabal that’s running this country, whether it be, you know, the Barack Obama’s protégé, whether it be Rice, whether, all of them are making policy, it’s not him,” said Norman of Biden. “He’s not in his right mind.”

But he said the good news is that Republicans have taken the House, and the Freedom Caucus has a big share of the power. He then promised some big ticket items for the crowd.

“What you will see is the truth coming out on January 6, you will see this, you you will see the truth coming out on covid,” he said. “We’re not taking no for an answer.”

He promised “consequences” and subpoenas and said, “no more Hillary Clintons getting away. No more, you know, just being able to lie with impunity and act like it’s the truth.”

“It’s going to be fun to see, and it’ll be a gnashing of teeth,” he concluded. “It’s a blood sport.”

Watch the clip above, via CPAC.

