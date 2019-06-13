Congressman Steve Cohen (D-TN) claimed that not impeaching Donald Trump could have deadly consequences in light of the president’s new comments about taking foreign dirt to win elections.

Cohen has spoken in favor of impeachment before, but on Thursday, he gave an interview to CNN where he was asked about Trump’s remarks about welcoming foreign intel and not telling the FBI about it.

The congressman said “the totality of the circumstances” invites questions of whether Trump can really serve the public, and he also argued that “when you say that you will violate the law and take information from foreign powers – which is against the law – it shows you cannot be president because you can’t faithfully execute the office which is the oath you take.” Jim Sciutto noted that Nancy Pelosi has been hesitant so far with pursuing impeachment, so when he asked if the house speaker is “failing in her duty” to uphold the law, Cohen launched into a tangent about his difference of opinion with Pelosi.

“I think the 2020 elections will rid us of him, but I think he is a present danger and that if we don’t do something to assure — and I think impeachment proceedings will help see that he is beaten but that’s not the reason to do it – I think we have a moral imperative to bring those charges in the House and stand up and do its responsibility, even if the Senate won’t. I think we will see blood on our hands. I think we’ll see soldiers dying because this man will find a way to wag the dog, get us into a war to improve his standings and to make him feel like a man and not just a guy from the upper side of Manhattan sent to a military school upstate because he was a bad young man.”

The conversation continued with Cohen lambasting Republicans for not calling out Trump, saying “they will not show leadership, will not buck their party, will not face the truth and they can’t face reality.” The congressman also brushed off public concerns about impeachment, arguing that further hearings will lead to greater calls for Trump’s removal just like the Watergate investigations turned people against Richard Nixon.

Watch above, via CNN.

