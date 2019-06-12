President Donald Trump is not ruling out receiving dirt from foreign agents in the future and doesn’t necessarily think he needs to notify the FBI if such information were offered.

Trump’s comments came during an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

Trump had just noted that when the Mueller report came out, they hardly even talked about his son, Donald Trump Jr.

“Should he have gone to the FBI when he got that email?” Stephanopoulos asked.

Trump replied: “Okay, let’s put yourself in a position. You’re a congressman, somebody comes up and says, ‘hey, I have information on your opponent,’ do you call the FBI? I don’t think …”

Stephanopoulos then stressed that if its Russians you do.

“I’ll tell you what, I’ve seen a lot of things over my life,” he said. “I don’t think in my whole life I’ve ever called the FBI. In my whole life. You don’t call the FBI.”

Stephanopoulos noted Al Gore called the FBI when a briefing book was stolen.

Trump remained resolute.

“Well, that’s different, a stolen briefing book, but this is somebody that said, we have information on your opponent. Oh, let me call the FBI, give me a break,” Trump said. “Life doesn’t work that way.”

Stephanopoulos then pointed out the FBI director said it should have happened.

“The FBI director is wrong,” Trump said before adding, “there’s nothing wrong with listening.”

He also insisted it was not election interference.

“It’s not interference. They have information. I think I’d take it,” the president said, before suggesting it was oppo research.

Watch above, via ABC

