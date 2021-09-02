Reporter Asks Psaki if Those Who Call Biden ‘Sleepy Joe’ ‘Should Apologize to Him’

A reporter asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday if those who call President Joe Biden “Sleepy Joe” should “apologize to him.”

During the White House press briefing, Today News Africa chief White House correspondent Simon Ateba asked Psaki, “President Biden would be 79 years old on November 20. During the campaign there was a lot of talking about how old he is and how he would not be able to survive at the White House, especially in a time of crisis. But we’ve seen him during these crises – the COVID crisis, the hurricane crisis, the Afghanistan crisis. Do you think that people should – those who called him ‘Sleepy Joe’ should apologize to him?”

“I don’t think we’re looking for an apology,” replied Psaki. “I think we’re looking for allowing the president to continue to address multiple crises at a time, which is exactly what he has been doing over the past few weeks.”

During the 2020 presidential campaign, then-President Donald Trump and his supporters called Biden “Sleepy Joe” due to his age, and questioned his stamina and focus.

Watch above.

