Reporters Confront Kevin McCarthy for Falsely Claiming Trump Denounced White Supremacist Nick Fuentes Four Times

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy attempted to gaslight reporters who confronted him on former President Donald Trump’s refusal to condemn Nick Fuentes after hosting the prominent White nationalist for dinner.

McCarthy took questions from the White House press pool after a bipartisan meeting to prevent a rail shutdown amid fears that union workers are about to go on strike. As he fielded a variety of topics, McCarthy was asked “do you have yet to condemn the former president for having dinner with a white supremacist.”

Here’s how that exchange went:

McCarthy: I don’t think anybody should be spending any time with Nick Fuentes. He has no place in this Republican Party. I think President Trump came out four times and condemned him and didn’t know who he was. Reporters: Well he just said he didn’t know who he was. He didn’t condemn him or his ideology. McCarthy: Well I condemn his ideology. It has no place in society. At all Reporters: And what about the former president? McCarthy: The president [didn’t] know who he was. Reporters: He knew who Kanye [West] was. McCarthy: So he knew who Kanye West is. He didn’t know who Fuentes is.

McCarthy was referring to the four statements from Trump when the news broke of his evening with Fuentes and West. One statement was given to Axios, the other 3 were posted by Trump on Truth Social.

Here’s what Trump told Jonathan Swan:

Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago. Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about.

And here are the Truth Social posts:

As you can see, Trump didn’t explicitly condemn Fuentes once in any of these statements. The most he did was he claimed not to know Fuentes, minimized his presence, glossed over West’s anti-semitic meltdown of the last few weeks, and the ex-president still hasn’t denounced either of them despite being fully aware of their controversies by now.

Watch above via Fox News.

