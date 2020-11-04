Former Wisconsin Congressman and current Fox News contributor Sean Duffy appeared on Fox Business Wednesday morning and revealed to host Stuart Varney that the remaining votes in his home state would not be enough to give the state to President Donald Trump.

At the time of the interview, former Vice President Joe Biden enjoyed a roughly 20,000 vote lead over Trump, with just a few “small Republican towns” whose votes are yet to be counted, Varney.

“These are small towns and Republican towns,” Duffy agreed. “So Trump will probably get these votes. But there’s no way 20,000 votes there.”

Duffy concluded, “I think you’re right, I think Biden will win Wisconsin.”

Wisconsin represents the critical “blue wall” of upper midwestern states that Hillary Clinton failed to hold in 2016, and Biden appears, at least at this point, holding in his bid for the White House.

Watch above via FBN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]