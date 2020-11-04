Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Receives ‘Misleading’ Tweet Warning From Twitter After Claiming Biden Won the State

Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler received a “misleading” post warning from Twitter on Wednesday after he prematurely claimed 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had won the state.

“Green Bay and Kenosha results are in. Biden is now up in Wisconsin by roughly 20,600 votes. That number could wobble a bit, but there’s no realistic path for Trump to pull ahead. Biden has won more votes any prez candidate in WI history,” Wikler tweeted. “Folks: Joe Biden just won Wisconsin.”

Twitter soon slapped a warning on the post and limited its reach by disabling users from liking it.

“Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about how to participate in an election or another civic process,” Twitter warned, noting that there were still votes being counted when he made the tweet.

According to Politico, the warning was Twitter’s “first enforcement of its policy against such declarations leveled against a prominent liberal official.”

The social network has frequently placed similar warnings on President Donald Trump’s tweets, including a Wednesday post that read, “they are trying to STEAL the Election.”

