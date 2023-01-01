Republican Governor Says Jan. 6 ‘Disqualifies’ Trump from Second Term – Refuses to Rule Out Supporting Him

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) said the events of Jan. 6 should disqualify former President Donald Trump from a second term in the White but did not rule out supporting him.

During an interview on ABC’s This Week on Sunday with guest host Jonathan Karl, Hutchinson said he has not yet decided if he will run for president himself. He said he will visit Iowa later this month as he continues to explore a potential campaign.

On Trump, the only declared 2024 candidate for either party, Karl asked the governor, “If Trump does become the Republican nominee again, will you vote for him, will you support him?”

Hutchinson said Trump should not be the nominee and that the events of Jan. 6 are a disqualifier.

“I do not believe that Donald Trump should be the next president of the United States,” Hutchinson said, evading the question. “I think he’s had his opportunity there. I think Jan. 6 really disqualifies him for the future, and so, we move beyond that and that’s what I’m gonna be focused on.”

Karl pressed Hutchinson on whether he would ultimately support Trump if he did receive the nomination. He reminded Hutchinson he could vow to write in the name of another Republican, rather than possibly vote for some he believes is disqualified from serving as president.

Hutchinson declined to rule out supporting Trump in his response:

I want to see what the alternatives are, and it’s premature, Jonathan, to get into what might happen in 2024. That issue will come up. But I want to see everything I can do to make sure there is the alternative and that Donald Trump is not the nominee of the party. That’s the first thing and let’s figure out how to do that.

Watch above, via WABC.

