Republican Senator Says He Doesn’t Want Trump to Be the GOP Nominee: ‘Behavior Was Completely Unacceptable’

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) said on Friday he does not want former President Donald Trump to be the Republican nominee for president in 2024.

Speaking with CNBC World in Italy on Friday, Toomey, who is retiring after his term expires in January, was asked by host Steve Sedgwick if he would be “disappointed” if Trump were to be the next Republican candidate for president.

“Yeah,” he replied. “I think after what happened post-2020 election, I think the president’s behavior was completely unacceptable. So I don’t think he should be the nominee to lead the party in 2024.”

Sedgwick responded by saying, “But there’s no obvious traditional conservative candidate to run up against him yet.”

Toomey replied, “Well, there’s no one obvious candidate, but there are many, many people who could do a fantastic job.”

The senator also credited Trump with bringing more working class voters to the GOP.

“A trend was underway,” he said. “Those folks were coming to the Republican Party for years, but he accelerated it dramatically. He did it in some respects by adopting some new policies. In other ways though, it was stylistic, right? It was the fact that he was aggressively pushing back against people that were seen to be on the other side you, know? The left, many elements of the media, so yeah, I think that the future our party is to be a party of ideas and not to be a party on any one individual.”

In February, Toomey was one of seven Republican senators to vote guilty on the charge of “incitement to insurrection” against Trump after he was impeached by the House for the second time.

“The best way for our country,” Toomey said at the time, is “for the president to resign and go away as soon as possible. I acknowledge that may not be likely, but that would be best.”

Watch above via CNBC World.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com