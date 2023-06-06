‘Republicans Do Have a Plan’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Spars With Sunny Hostin Over The GOP’s Plan For The Country

Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin sparred on Tuesday’s The View over whether the Republicans have an actual plan for the country.

“I want Republicans to cop to what’s wrong,” Whoopi Goldberg said. “To me, that’s really important. You’ve got to cop — Every time you pretend there’s no issue, you lose me. You will never get me. See, you can get me if you could explain some of your behavior.”

“I don’t think they can though, Whoopi,” Hostin interjected. “And I completely agree with you. I think that you have to make up a straw man, you have to make up a boogie man underneath the bed when you have no policies, when you have no program, when you have no real vision for this country.”

Hostin then brought up her friend, Professor Cornel West, who announced Monday that he will run as a third-party candidate. Joy Behar declared that “running against Biden” wasn’t smart, and Hostin agreed — even though West is not running as a Democrat.

“My point — his platform,” Hostin said of West. “He actually has a platform…forgiving all student debt, guaranteeing healthcare for all, stopping foreign military aid, fighting mass incarceration, ending drilling on public lands.”

“Oh, he wants Russia to win in Ukraine?” shot back Griffin, to which Hostin emphasized, “That’s a plan.”

“But Republicans do have a plan,” Griffin countered. She and Hostin argued over each other before Goldberg interrupted, saying she wanted to finish her point.

“Can I finish my thing?” Goldberg asked.

“Yeah, but as a Republican, I should be able to say what our plan is,” Griffin said.

“Well, you can, I want to finish what my point was. That’s all,” Goldberg continued. “And that is simply, you know how I feel about polls, do not trust them because they are skewered toward the people always who are doing them.

“And the other thing about Cornel West, and he is also a great friend of mine — I have a great deal of respect for him, but, realistically, I’m waiting for someone running for president to say, listen — This is all the stuff I’d like to do, but I know I’m going to have to deal with Congress and the Senate, and all these other people. So, I may not be able, but this is what I’d like to do.”

Watch the clip above via ABC.

