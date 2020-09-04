Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell spoke at the White House Tuesday on the agreement between Serbia and Kosovo.

Grenell, who was appointed special envoy for the talks by President Donald Trump, ended up going off on a tear against the media when one reporter asked about another subject.

New York Post reporter Steven Nelson started to ask about Grenell’s involvement in U.S. efforts to get other nations to decriminalize homosexuality. Grenell immediately responded, “Let me just talk about Kosovo and Serbia. I don’t know if you can find it on a map. But this is atrocious.”

Grenell continued to scold the press corps:

You might be too young to understand what this issue is about. Maybe the older journalists should step up and say, ‘This is a big deal. This is a big issue.’ I’m astounded what happens in Washington, D.C., and especially in this room. I gotta tell you, it’s substantive, maybe it’s too complicated of an issue for you all… We’re getting the same questions that are all politics. You guys don’t understand what’s happening outside of Washington, D.C. People aren’t listening to you anymore. It’s really a crisis in journalism, and I think it’s because people are too young to understand issues like Kosovo and Serbia. How about a substantive question?

Reuters’ Jeff Mason spoke up and said, “I don’t think any of us came here for a lecture about our questioning.”

He went on to ask about the details of the agreement. You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

