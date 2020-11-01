Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel claimed Donald Trump wouldn’t endorse violence just one day after the president seemed to do just that.

CBS’ Margaret Brennan interviewed McDaniel on Sunday for Face The Nation, during which, she brought up the incident in Texas where a convoy of Trump supporters in pickup trucks swarmed a Joe Biden campaign bus as it traveled through the interstate. The bus reportedly carried congressional candidates Wendy Davis and Roland Gutierrez, and Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX).

During the highway confrontation, there was at least 1 side-swipe between one of the trucks and another vehicle for Biden’s staff, and the safety concerns eventually escalated to the point that the Biden campaign cancelled the events they were supposed to have that day. The FBI has launched an investigation into the matter, but Trump appeared to cheer his supporters’ actions by tweeting out a video from the skirmish while saying “I LOVE TEXAS!”

When Brennan asked McDaniel to respond to all of this, she said “that appears to be an act of intimidation endorsed by the president.”

“I haven’t seen that part of the video,” McDaniel responded. “I saw a little bit of the Trump supporters surrounding the Biden bus. Certainly you don’t want harm and we shouldn’t be hurting other people, so the president would not endorse that. But I can’t comment on that because I haven’t seen the whole video.”

McDaniel is apparently forgetting the fact that Trump’s history of cheering for violence and winking at aggression toward his various foes is actually well-documented and extensive.

Watch above (start at 6:20), via CBS.

