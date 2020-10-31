WATCH: Dems Cancel Rallies After Trump Fan Caravan Swarms Biden Bus on Texas Highway

Texas Democrats canceled several campaign events after a group of Trump flag-festooned trucks and cars swarmed the Biden/Harris bus on a Texas highway.

A campaign bus carrying congressional candidates Wendy Davis and Roland Gutierrez, and Rep. Lloyd Doggett was swarmed by supporters of President Donald Trump, who have been following the Biden/Harris bus all over Texas. But things reportedly got so dangerous on I-35 Friday that the campaign decided to cancel several events:

A Biden Bus carrying several prominent Texas Democratic candidates from San Antonio to Austin on Friday was forced to cancel a campaign stop in San Marcos and at other events, including a rally in Austin, after dozens of vehicles flying Trump flags swarmed around it on I-35, sparking safety concerns.

The bus was leaving a campaign event in San Antonio as part of a “Battle for the Soul of the Nation” tour staged by Democrats as U.S. Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris campaigned in other parts of the state. Aboard the bus were Wendy Davis, the Democrat who is running against incumbent Republican Chip Roy for the 21st Congressional District; Democratic Congressman Rep. Lloyd Doggett, who represents District 35; and Roland Gutierrez, a candidate for Texas senate District 19. Members of the Trump Train also allegedly damaged a white SUV and cursed at Biden supporters.

A member of the MAGA vehicular armada posted several videos showing the so-called “Trump Train” pursuing and surrounding the bus:

A Biden supporter also took video of the Trump Train:

I flew down to Texas to help with the Biden/Harris bus tour, intended to drum up enthusiasm at polling locations. Instead, I ended up spending the afternoon calling 911. 1/ pic.twitter.com/gKAjv7gv85 — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

He also captured video of a MAGA truck bumping a white vehicle that had been drafting the Biden bus, trying to keep a safe distance between it and the pursuers:

These tactics have no place in Texas, my home state, and no place in America. Please vote. Please volunteer this weekend. The future of our democracy is at stake. pic.twitter.com/G0O4yg2vnJ — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

According to CNN’s Jake Tapper, the Biden campaign responded by saying the Trump supporters put “staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way.“

The Biden campaign says Trump supporters in Texas put their “staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way.“ Here’s more from a local news source about an incident on the highwayhttps://t.co/g66rnAjPG2 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 31, 2020

