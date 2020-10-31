President Donald Trump tweeted in support of a viral video of his fans swarming one of Joe Biden’s campaign buses, forcing Democrats to cancel several rallies in Austin, Texas.

On Tuesday night, Trump tweeted out the video with the caption “I LOVE TEXAS!” His post came right before his fourth rally of the day in Pennsylvania.

The campaign bus, which was blocked in by Trump supporters on a Texas highway, reportedly carried congressional candidates Wendy Davis and Roland Gutierrez, and Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX).

The incident, which occurred in the newly-recognized battleground state of Texas, was recorded and uploaded by several other people on the road. The Daily Beast reported the cars — mostly trucks donning American and Trump flags – tried to slow down and run the bus off the road. Biden staffers ended up calling Austin police who eventually helped the bus continue on the highway.

According to CNN’s Jake Tapper, Biden’s campaign responded by saying the president’s supporters put “staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way.”

The Biden campaign says Trump supporters in Texas put their “staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way.“ Here’s more from a local news source about an incident on the highwayhttps://t.co/g66rnAjPG2 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 31, 2020

