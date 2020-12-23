Roger Stone made his first post-pardon TV appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show on Wednesday night and effusively praised President Donald Trump.

Trump’s cornucopia of pardons this week has included several key figures in the Mueller investigation, like Stone, Paul Manafort, and George Papadopoulos.

Stone told Carlson he’s grateful that the president had “the strength and the courage to recognize that my prosecution was a completely politically motivated witch hunt and my trial was a Soviet-style show trial.”

He also called Trump “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

Carlson called Stone’s sentence “wildly disproportionate to the alleged crime.” Stone was convicted on charges of lying to Congress and witness tampering.

Stone called it a “canard” and a “lie” that he “traded his silence” for a pardon.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

