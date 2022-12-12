Roger Stone Says There’s a ‘Demonic Portal’ Above the Biden White House That the Media Refuses to Cover

Roger Stone claimed on Sunday a demonic portal that opened above the White House after President Joe Biden moved in is visible for those who are looking for it.

He told conservative radio host Eric Metaxas he has seen it circling above the White House, as have others who spent enough time looking. During Sunday’s edition of The Eric Metaxas Radio Show, the host asked Stone about his views on the “supernatural.”

Metaxas asked Stone to repeat to him on the air an anecdote he had previously shared.

“I think that… a portal, a demonic portal, opened above the White House around the time that the Bidens moved in,” Stone said. “This was brought to my attention by a Christian who lives in north Florida who sent me a bunch of documents and also a bunch of notations from the Bible about portals.”

Stone said he first expressed skepticism, which Metaxas praised him for. Stone said:

So, I was skeptical about it but I looked at the photos. Also, there’s a live cam where you can actually see in real-time and there does appear to be something above the White House… At first you say, “Oh, maybe it’s a reflection. Maybe it’s an aerostat balloon. Maybe there’s a logical [explanation.]”

Stone said he phoned a friend of his who is a police officer in Arlington, Virginia, and asked him to investigate it.

“He called me back about two-and-a-half hours later and said, ‘You’re not going to believe this, but there’s definitely something there. Other people were there photographing it,'” Stone said he was told.

Stone said if one zooms in on whatever is floating above the Biden White House, it can be seen “swirling like a cauldron.”

The host asked why the media has given no coverage to the portal. Stone responded, “The media doesn’t cover a lot of things that are true.”

Watch above, via The Eric Metaxas Radio Show.

