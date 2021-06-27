Senator Mitt Romney (R- UT) slammed former President Donald Trump on CNN Sunday for his continued false claims about the 2020 election.

Trump held a rally in Ohio Saturday, where he continued pushing the big lie. Jake Tapper brought up the rally and a new interview where Bill Barr opened up about Trump’s “bullshit.”

Tapper asked Romney, “Do these repeated lies about the election, the whitewashing of what happened January 6th, do you think it undermines American democracy? And if so, do you think more of your Republican colleagues need to speak out?”

Romney said it is, and argued one of the problems is that autocratic nations can point to these claims and affect “the cause of democracy and freedom around the world.”

The Utah senator went on to say this is clearly “like WWF, that it’s entertaining, but it’s not real.”

“I know people want to say, ‘yeah, they believe in the big lie in some cases,’ but I think people recognize it’s a lot of show and bombast but it’s going nowhere. The election is over. It was fair,” Romney continued.

He brought up how Trump was “crying foul” even before election night:

The question is what were his sources of information? Where did he hear that the election had been fraudulently carried out? Did he hear it from the Justice Department? No. Did he hear it from the intelligence community? No. So where did he hear it from? The MyPillow guy? Rudy Giuliani? What are their sources of information? It’s pretty clear the election was fair, it wasn’t the outcome the president wanted, but let’s move on.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently announced a select committee on January 6th after Senate Republicans blocked a commission. Romney supported that commission and told Tapper he still favors one, but said this committee needs to answer some key questions about that day.

You can watch above, via CNN.

