Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) announced that he would put the citizens of his state on a stay-at-home lockdown today as the coronavirus continues to devastate the country.

While DeSantis inched toward social distancing in recent weeks, he has also drawn criticism for not enacting a shelter-in-place mandate for his constituents. Health officials have projected that hundreds of thousands of Americans may die from COVID 19, and on Wednesday, DeSantis told reporters he would sign an executive order directing all Floridians to limit actions outside of their homes.

“That order will be coming out momentarily,” the governor said. “It will be going into effect tomorrow night at midnight.”

DeSantis went on to urge Floridians not to leave their houses except for “essential activities” as described by the Department of Homeland Security. He described the situation as a “30 day period,” saying “it makes sense to make this move now” and stop the coronavirus from spreading beyond hotspots in the state.

