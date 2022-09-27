Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) said he’s “thankful” for President Joe Biden’s assistance as Hurricane Ian approaches the state.

As of Tuesday night, Ian is a Category 3 storm that’s expected to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon. On Tuesday, state officials urged residents whose homes are in the projected path to “evacuate now”

DeSantis appeared on Hannity to explain the steps the state is taking to brace for the storm. At one point, Sean Hannity asked him to recount a phone call he had with Biden on Tuesday.

“You had a conversation with the president today,” the Fox News host began. “Earlier in the day, there had been talk that the president spoke with mayors but not you. But apparently, the president reached out to you tonight. Can you tell us about that conversation and – in the aftermath of the storm – what support Floridians can expect from the federal government?”

DeSantis obliged.

“Well, Sean, what I said today is my phone line’s open when people’s lives and their property are at risk like this,” the governor responded. “We all need to work together regardless of party lines. The Biden administration has approved our request for a pre-landfall declaration and did that very quickly. So we’re thankful for that.”

DeSantis went on to say Florida will make more requests for assistance from the federal government.

“There’s going to be more requests, particularly for individual assistance, for Floridians that may have been displaced,” he continued. “And it’s my sense that the administration wants to help. I think he realizes that this is a really significant storm and there’s a lot of people that–we’re working with the locals. We work very well with them. Of course, the state level, but we really need everyone working together to make sure people have their needs tended to.”

DeSantis praised Biden last year over the president’s response to the horrific collapse of a condo building in Surfside, Florida in which 98 people died. He called the administration’s handling of the disaster “great.”

“You guys have not only been supportive at the federal level, but we’ve had no bureaucracy,” DeSantis told Biden, who visited the area shortly after the collapse.

“I promise you, there will be none,” Biden responded.

Watch above via Fox News.

