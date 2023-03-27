‘Ron Dukakis’: Trump Promotes New DeSantis Insult in 3:30 AM Social Media Post

Former President Donald Trump may have a new favorite insult of his Republican political rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, evidenced by a 3:30 AM social media post.

“Ron Dukakis” is what Trump wrote at 3:31 AM on TruthSocial, along with a 12-second clip of Fox News weekend host Steve Hilton who apparently coined the dismissive term, complete with side-by-side images of the Florida Governor wearing a helmet, next to the infamous image of the 1998 Democratic presidential candidate wearing a military helmet as well.

Hilton’s commentary goes after DeSantis’s apparent “flip-flop” on his position on US aid to Ukraine following the controversy last week in which he pushed back on the strategic benefits supporting Ukraine against military aggression from Russia. Later in the week, he appeared to walk that back, or claim his comments were “mischaracterized” in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Hilton’s criticism of DeSantis’s inconsistent commentary on US foreign policy doesn’t seem to directly connect to the Dukakis dig, which instead seems to be more of a homophonic insult, complete with the side-by-side photos.

Nonetheless, Trump appears to have liked it enough to share it with his social media followers. It will almost certainly land better than the curious “Ron DeSanctus” nickname that is more confusing than derisive.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com