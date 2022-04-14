Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) remarked on Thursday that the “corruption of the complicit media,” law enforcement and intelligence agencies interfered in U.S. elections more Russia has.

Appearing on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom, Johnson discussed the controversy surrounding President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, who is under federal investigation over his business dealings abroad. Hunter Biden has come under fire for profiting off his father’s name while Joe Biden was vice president, ex-vice president and now as president.

Johnson said:

When you have investigations into corruption within the public realm, when you’re talking about public political figures, we did this backwards. I think we should start with congressional investigations. We should have full access to all the information. If we see possible wrongdoing, then we would refer it to the Justice Department. What happens now is the Justice Department starts a criminal investigation and then Congress, which means the American public, get no information whatsoever even though that information is crucial for the electorate to determine whether or not they want to vote for somebody. You’ve seen the polls. Had the American public known the corruption of Biden Inc., of Hunter Biden, ‘the big guy,’ Joe Biden would not be president. My guess we probably wouldn’t see [Russian President] Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. These – the actions taken, the corruption of the complicit media and elements within our law enforcement and intelligence agencies have had an incredibly serious impact on our politics, on elections. They interfered in our elections to a far greater extent that Russia could have ever hope to achieve.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com