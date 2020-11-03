It would appears Scott Atlas’ regret for doing an interview with RT did not dissuade Rudy Giuliani from giving his own interview to the Russian state-owned propaganda outlet — on Election Day, no less.

The personal lawyer to President Donald Trump used the interview to blast; the media — which he called “an arm of the Democratic Party” — “maniacally anti-Trump” censorship by tech companies, and his claims pertaining to Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Giuliani believes that, should Biden win the presidency, the Democratic Party will immediately work to force him out of office.

“The Democrat Party has plans for Joe Biden. There is no question,” he said.

Giuliani’s interview comes days after Dr. Atlas, one of the most influential people Trump’s White House coronavirus task force, used an interview with RT to blast lockdown policies as an “epic failure of public policy.” He also advanced other positions that have put him at odds with other task force members like Doctors Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx.

Atlas publicity apologized later for the interview he did with RT, though he insisted he was “unaware they are a registered foreign agent.”

“I regret doing the interview and apologize for allowing myself to be taken advantage of,” he said. “I especially apologize to the national security community who is working hard to defend us.”

Watch above, via RT.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]