Rudy Giuliani Reveals He Left 9/11 Memorial Early Because Kamala Harris Was Also in Attendance

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax that he left the 9/11 memorial ceremony early on Monday because Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas were also in attendance.

Asked by Newsmax host Greg Kelly for his thoughts on the 22nd anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center, Giuliani said, “You know, today I’m thinking, unfortunately, that our country is in more danger than it was before September 11, largely because of Biden and two of the people that were there today, Harris and Mayorkas.”

He continued, “It really prompted me and I think Bernie to leave a little bit earlier than we would. It’s hard to be there with them, thinking of the millions and millions of people that have come across the border. We don’t know who they are and all of our improvements in anti-terrorism are intelligence, and intelligence doesn’t work if you don’t know who’s coming in.”

Giuliani — who was mayor of New York City at the time of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks — went on to condemn Harris’ speech comparing the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots to 9/11 and the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

“That’s an unbelievable insult to the people who lost their lives on September 11th and in Pearl Harbor,” he protested.

Giuliani continued, “We’re not even sure what it was. It certainly wasn’t what it was originally exaggerated to be, you know, four people killed and all of that. No one’s been convicted of insurrection, they like to call it that, meanwhile this was the worst foreign attack on our soil since the war of 1812, I think.”

He concluded, “More people died on September 11 than at Pearl Harbor and people are suffering to this day from it. People are dying from it because of all of the unknown toxic chemicals it released. So it’s just a complete insult.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com