‘Running to Be Jesse Watters’ Fill-In’: MSNBC Hosts Mock ‘Annoying Freshman’ Vivek Ramaswamy

MSNBC hosts Joy Reid, Rachel Maddow, and Nicolle Wallace hammered Vivek Ramaswamy for his performance during the Republican presidential debate claiming he was “running to be Jesse Watters‘ fill-in.”

Watters hosts Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News and also co-hosts The Five on the network.

Ramaswamy took the center of attention during the Fox News debate on Wednesday in Milwaukee by sparring with Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, and Chris Christie. The MSNBC post-debate panel roasted the Republican hopeful for his aggressive performance.

“Ramaswamy just seemed like sort of your annoying freshman roommate in college,” Reid noted as her panelists agreed with chuckles. “And it’s not clear what he was trying to do that other than to be provocative at every moment that he could.”

Minutes later Maddow continued with the criticism of Ramaswamy stating, “Ramaswamy. certainly, I think was the dominant figure in the debate, for good or for ill. I’m not sure he did himself any favors in terms of people liking him, but he took up the most airtime. It sort of felt like he was the snappy podcast host and everybody else was his guest.”

Wallace added that Ramaswamy appeared to be courting Republican voters by being a Jesse Watters copycat.

“I thought he was sort of running to be Jesse Watters’ fill-in, like he seemed much more like a Fox host,” she added. “Like trying to get a word in on The Five. You know, like he seemed more like a banter than a policymaker”

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC.

