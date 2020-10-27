Sacha Baron Cohen Continues to Expose Rudy Giuliani, Fires Back at Trump on Colbert

Notorious prankster and star of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Sacha Baron Cohen retaliated against President Donald Trump and exposed Rudy Giuliani even further while on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“The last time there was a Borat film, in 2006, Donald Trump wasn’t the president of the United States, but everything there was leading up to this moment, I’m sure,” Stephen Colbert said, later asking if Baron Cohen has a response to the president’s response to the latest film.

Voice of America White House bureau chief Steve Herman reported on Trump’s response last week, noting that the president discussed the film with reporters while traveling on Air Force One.

“I don’t know what happened,” Trump said when asked if he was worried about any security breaches. “But years ago, you know, he [Sacha Baron Cohen] tried to scam me and I was the only one who said no way. That’s a phony guy and I don’t find him funny.”

Baron Cohen quickly hit back on Twitter: “Donald — I appreciate the free publicity for ‘Borat!’ I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!”

As if calling the president a racist buffoon was not enough, the comedian had another response to the president on Monday night: “Well, I’m sure when he was hanging out with his good friend Jeffrey Epstein, they probably spent a lot of their time talking about how creepy I am.”

Baron Cohen then reminisced about the time he interviewed Trump as character Ali G in 2003 — making fun of the president for acting as if he saw through the prank when in reality he answered each question as if it were a legitimate interview.

The host then finally asked Baron Cohen about the Borat scene that broke the internet last week — noting that Rudy Giuliani denied doing anything wrong.

“Do you have anything to say to Rudy Giuliani about going into a bedroom with supposedly a teenage girl to drink whiskey and zip your pants up and down?” Colbert asked.

“Well, he said that he did nothing inappropriate and, you know, my feeling is, if he sees that as appropriate, then heaven knows what he’s intended to do with other women in hotel rooms with a glass of whiskey in his hand,” Baron Cohen replied. “I mean, I don’t want to ruin the movie for anyone, so I would just say, see it and make your own mind up.”

The comedian then exposed Giuliani more than he already has, revealing that the president’s personal lawyer had a private security guard seated outside the room in order to ensure “that no one could come in and out, which is actually even more scary, when you think about it, for her.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]