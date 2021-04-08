Sam Bee Says She ‘Can’t Deny’ Pulling Punches On Biden Jokes: ‘There Are More Worthy Targets Right Now’

Late night host Samantha Bee admitted to Dan Rather that she has backed off of mocking President Joe Biden at times, explaining that she “approves” of the new administration’s policies, and that “There are more worthy targets right now.”

The Full Frontal host appeared on Dan Rather’s SiriusXM program Dan Rather’s America this week, where the legendary newsman asked her “Do you or do you not find yourself sometimes find yourself at least tempted to kind of pull your punches?”

“In other words, you, myself and a lot of other people, more or less free swingers against President Trump. But now the Biden is in — ” he clarified.

“Sure,” Bee said, as Rather added “Do you find yourself saying, “Boy, I don’t know. There’s a nasty comedy bit I could unload on Biden,” but saying to yourself, “I approve so much I’m going to pull this punch.” Do you find that happening?”

“I can’t deny that that has happened, I think that’s probably true across the board,” Bee said. “You’re like, ‘Okay, well, we could be making jokes about — we could be making jokes about the infrastructure plan,’ but in general, I’m like, ‘Wow, this is great.’ Why would I purposefully undermine something that seems to be a great idea, pretty much across the board? Like, I don’t need to make jokes just to make jokes. Like, I like to make targeted jokes.”

She added that “There are more worthy targets right now I think,” and said she’s planning “a segment about what’s happening at the border because we really don’t understand it. We really want to understand it.”

“So, you know, they’re not going to be immune to our, like, comedically interrogating what they are doing. It’s not like we are going to back off everything that we do,” Bee said.

Bee went on to cite a recent segment in which she says she criticized the current federal government for failing to support independent pharmacists in their effort to arrange vaccinations. But that segment was actually targeted at New York state, not the Biden administration.

Watch above via SiriusXM’s Radio Andy channel.

