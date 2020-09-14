Samantha Cohen Recalls Trump ‘Degrading’ Michael Cohen in Compliment on Her Looks: ‘There’s No Way She Got Her Looks from You’

Samantha Cohen, daughter of President Donald Trump’s former “fixer” Michael Cohen, reflected on what she called the “degrading” comments Trump once made to her father when he complimented her looks.

Cohen explained to CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Monday that while it was once “cool” to have her father working for someone famous, her impression of Trump changed over the years as a result of his treatment of her father.

Camerota asked Cohen about an exchange between her, her father, and the president, when she was 15-years-old, which Michael Cohen wrote about in his new memoir Disloyal.

“Basically, you were at president trump’s — well, he was just Donald Trump, his country club, and you were playing tennis and you came off the court. And here’s how it was written in Vanity Fair. “Somehow, Trump’s attention was diverted to another skirt, walking off a tennis court. Quote, look at that piece of ass, Cohen recalls Trump saying, as he whistled and pointed. Quote, I would love some of that,” Camerota said. “It so happened that trump was referring to Cohen’s then 15-year-old daughter, Samantha. Do you remember that moment? Because it goes on to write, that after that, you came over, he wanted you to give him a kiss and he said, when did you get such a great figure?”

Cohen explained that she does not remember the story as vividly as her father, as she has become desensitized to comments like these — adding that what stood out to her was actually Trump’s treatment of Michael Cohen that day.

“He said to my dad, ‘Well, there’s no way that she got her looks from you, thank god you married a beautiful woman,’ Cohen said. “And I was desensitized to men making creepy comments about me, but I was not desensitized to someone blatantly insulting and degrading my father in front of me, someone who I looked up to and loved very much, and that was very upsetting to me, and that made me think, okay, maybe Trump doesn’t treat my father so well.”

Camerota then asked Cohen if Trump actually said he would be dating her friends in a few years, regardless of his marriage with Melania Trump, later questioning if Trump ever hit on her specifically.

“I didn’t get the impression he was hitting on me directly, but I had the impression that he was interested in younger women and that, you know, women would age out for him and that when one woman became too old, he’d find a new younger one,” Cohen said.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]