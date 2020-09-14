Iran is considering a plot to assassinate the American ambassador to South Africa, in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, two U.S. government officials told Politico.

According to Politico’s Natasha Bertrand and Nahal Toosi:

U.S. officials have been aware of a general threat against the ambassador, Lana Marks, since the spring, the officials said. But the intelligence about the threat to the ambassador has become more specific in recent weeks. The Iranian embassy in Pretoria is involved in the plot, the U.S. government official said. Still, attacking Marks is one of several options U.S. officials believe Iran’s regime is considering for retaliation since the general, Qassem Soleimani, was assassinated by a U.S. drone strike in January. At the time, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. killed Soleimani to reestablish deterrence against Iran.

The post of U.S. ambassador to South Africa was vacant under Trump until October 2019, when Lana Marks, a handbag designer and member of the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort who was born in South Africa, was sworn in.

Marks has been made aware of the threat from Iran, according to Politico, but it remains unclear why she is being targeted.

“The intelligence community isn’t exactly sure why Iranians would target Marks, who has few, if any, known links to Iran,” Politico reports. “It’s possible the Iranians took her long friendship with Trump into consideration, the U.S. government official said.”

Read the full report here.

