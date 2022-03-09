Sandra Smith Calls Guest’s Oil Claim ‘Debatable,’ to Which He Replies, ‘It’s Not Actually Debatable… You Should Look It Up’

Fox News host Sandra Smith and a former Obama administration official clashed over whether construction on the Keystone XL pipeline should resume amid rising oil prices.

White House Correspondent Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki earlier in the day if restarting construction on the unfinished pipeline is “completely off the table.”

Psaki questioned the premise, suggesting that restarting construction and making the pipeline operational would not address the problem since the pipeline itself does not create more oil.

Smith played the exchange for her guests, Robert Wolf and former Trump administration official Stephen Moore. Here was her exchange with Wolf:

SMITH: Perhaps – as Peter just reported – perhaps opening up the Keystone pipeline is not off the table for this White House. What did you take away from that? WOLF: I think XL is off the table. And let’s recall a few things: one, it’s the worst type of oil you can have. It’s tar sands going from Alberta to the Gulf of Mexico. It wasn’t going to really change anything to do with our oil supply. It was to export from [sic] the gulf of Mexico. Also– SMITH: That’s debatable. WOLF: It’s not actually debatable. It has nothing to do with oil fields. It’s a pipeline and it was gonna end at the Gulf of Mexico. That’s a fact, you should look it up. And with respect to President Trump, as Steve will tell you, only 10% of it was even done under his four years. So it’s not about XL, it’s about, how do we become energy independent? And I’ve always been supportive of the all-in energy approach for actually 10 years now.

Smith turned to Moore.

“Robert’s making the case that it’s regional,” Smith said. “And the White House is making the case that oil prices are global. so if we increase the overall oil output here in the United States, for example, wouldn’t that bring prices down to open the Keystone pipeline.”

“Well, you get an A in economics today, Sandra, because that’s exactly right,” he replied.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com