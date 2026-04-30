President Donald Trump got some laughs inside the Oval Office, making cracks about his weight while speaking to reporters about the recent shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

During a press conference on Thursday, the president was asked if there was consideration being given to him wearing a bulletproof vest after the shooting and the attempted assassination against him in Butler, Pennsylvania in 2024.

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, was identified by multiple outlets as the shooter from the WHCD. The suspected shooter was armed with multiple firearms and hit a Secret Service agent in their bulletproof vest, which Trump referenced during the presser.

“I don’t know if I can handle looking 20 pounds heavier,” Trump joked about wearing a vest. “These guys, they look so good, some of these guys. Some of these guys are physical specimens… I don’t want to be near him. If you want to gain 20 to 25 pounds, get a vest.”

The president continued:

And frankly, the vest did an amazing job because it took a bullet close up. And he didn’t even want to go to the hospital. I mean, we sent him to the hospital just in case, but he didn’t want to… The vest totally protected him. Still a lot of power behind that shot, though. It’s like getting hit by Mike Tyson. But it’s amazing. I’ve been asked about that. And I guess it’s something you consider. In one way, you don’t like to do it because you’re giving into a bad element and so I don’t know.

Asked if he thinks about another potential assassination attempt against him, Trump dismissed it as something he doesn’t focus on.

“I don’t think about it and if I did I wouldn’t be doing a very good job here,” he said.

Watch above via Fox News.

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