WATCH: Gosar Parrots ‘Great Replacement’ Conspiracy Theory, Doesn’t Get Answer He’s Looking For When Asks If Border Walls Work

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) accused President Joe Biden of intentionally trying to stoke the southern border crisis in an effort to change the U.S. electorate during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Tuesday.

“So I represent much of Yuma County and where my constituents are hit hard by this Biden open border crisis. I hear it from them every day,” Gosar began.

“In fact, the CEO of the hospital there showed that they had to $20 million in uncompensated care in just one year. Joe Biden does have a plan. His plan, it was to deliberately open our borders and cede power to the cartels. Here’s some headlines. Fox News from January 18, 2023: ‘Border Under Control of the Cartels, Not the U.S.,’” Gosar continued, adding:

‘Yuma residents say Syria’s gangs rake in billions of hit off of human smuggling.’ Yahoo News from September 22, 2022: ‘Majority of Americans think cartels have more control over the border than the U.S. government, poll’

“Now, why would Biden do this? To create chaos? To sow discord? What’s what is the answer to this mess for Biden and the Democrats? More big brother, more control. Even changing our culture,” Gosar continued parroting rhetoric from the so-called “great replacement” conspiracy theory.

The conspiracy theory, which has been linked to mass shootings like in Buffalo and El Paso, “states that nonwhite individuals are being brought into the United States and other Western countries to ‘replace’ white voters to achieve a political agenda,” according to NPR. The theory is popular among white nationalists and Gosar in the past has landed in hot water for speaking at a white nationalist conference hosted by notorious neo-nazi Nick Fuentes.

“Instead of empowering these two brave individuals and the rest of the Border Patrol sitting here in front of us with the tools they need to stem the invasion of illegal aliens. Biden sends billions upon billions to Ukraine to protect the border of another country,” Gosar continued.

“Under Biden government is in a continual state of massive expansion. With, except we refuse to use money where we really need it at the border, protecting our own people. I need to get something straight. My understanding is the omnibus motion was signed under a declaration of covered national emergency, where the president has 120 additional powers,” he continued, adding:

So technically, my understanding is that any of those dollars could be changed away from where it was, where we sent it. Let’s talk about those, that money going to the Border Patrol. Is it more clerical? Because all I hear is that they want to speed up the number of people coming into this country. Remember when 5 billion for a wall was just too much to stomach for the Democrats? Unless we fix policies at the bird’s eye level, ending generous, generous parole and asylum, finishing the wall and kicking people out immediately, not giving them a court date, they will never show up to these two brave individuals and everyone who works for them will continue to be overwhelmed. Chief Modlin, do barriers work?

“So thanks for the question. What I will tell you is that there’s no one solution to solving the border. As you know, our securing the border, there is a combination of personnel, technology, infrastructure,” replied Chief Border Patrol Agent John Modlin.

“In terms of the border wall system. You know, certainly we have a significant amount of it in in Tucson sector. You know, I think an effective example of this is on the Tohono O’odham Nation. There is no border wall south of that no border wall system, just simply a what we call vehicle barrier that basically prevents vehicles from driving through. And in the years before it existed, about 20% of our traffic came through the Tohono O’odham Nation. In recent years after the border wall system, about 50% of the traffic comes through that Tohono O’odham Nation,” Modlin concluded.

“There’s different reasons for that, though, right?” Gosar followed up.

“Well, yes, sir, because there is border wall system and improved infrastructure east and west of the nation,” Modlin replied.

“So it’s like funneling people through that,” Gosar noted.

“Yes, sir,” Modlin responded. Gosar then quickly switched topics.

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN2

