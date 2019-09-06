Sarah Huckabee Sanders Says She’s ‘Startled’ Women Keep ‘Relentlessly’ Attacking Her in Restaurants

Former White House Press Secretary and current Fox News political analyst Sarah Huckabee Sanders claimed she is “relentlessly” attacked by women in restaurants, and further claimed to be “startled” by this.

Sanders made her debut as a Fox analyst Friday morning during an appearance on Fox & Friends.

Co-host Steve Doocy reminded Sanders of the time she was ejected from a restaurant in Virginia called The Red Hen (over the Trump administration’s child separation policy) (Doocy didn’t bring up that part), noting “I think that impacted their business for a little while.”

“Are you still taking heat when you go out to eat?” Doocy asked.

“You know, it usually depends on where I am in the country,” Sanders said, adding that “Back home in Arkansas, things have so far been pretty easy and very welcoming.”

“What about here in New York City?” Doocy asked.

“I haven’t been asked to leave any restaurant, thankfully, but every once in a while you always, you know, you have somebody who comes up to say something nasty to you,” Sanders said.

“Like what?” Doocy asked.

“What I always find interesting is, 99 percent of the people that come over to say something negative and to attack you are women,” she continued, adding “And I find that very startling from a, you know, group of people that claim to be the champions of women empowerment.”

“I am only the third woman and the first mom to ever be the White House press secretary, and yet women attack me relentlessly, instead of, you know, being proud that we have more women doing those types of jobs,” Sanders said.

Sanders is also the first mom to admit under oath that she lied to the American people from the press briefing podium.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

