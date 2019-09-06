Mayor Pete Buttigieg appeared on Power105.1 FM’s morning show The Breakfast Club Friday and received an unusually candid assessment from co-host Charlamagne tha God.

This was the second appearance for Mayor Pete on the widely influential radio show, the first time was much closer to his sudden ascendancy to national prominence as a top-five Democratic presidential candidate. Since then, things have been rather flat for him — which “tha God” noted.

The radio host grilled the South Bend mayor — though notably in an amiable manner — over whether his campaign is “losing momentum” based on static or flagging polls. The consistently optimistic and unflappable 37 year-old candidate refused to agree with that assessment instead focusing on the progress he is making that may not yet be showing up in the polls.

Charlemagne persisted, asking Mayor Pete if he thought he “sucked” in the first debates.

Mayor Pete responded with a laugh, saying no, he did not think that before explaining the odd nature of the debate formats and how he found that particularly challenging.

