Scarborough Goes OFF on WSJ Dismissing Mar-a-Lago Affidavit With ‘Is That All There Is?’: ‘Did You Really Just Ask That!?’

Joe Scarborough blasted The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board during a broad tear into the latest defenses Donald Trump’s allies have used to defend the former president over the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.

Morning Joe started things off on Monday by discussing Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) promising “riots in the street” if Trump is indicted, plus Roy Blunt (R-MO) using Hillary Clinton’s emails as a deflection. Scarborough took them both on, saying Graham “admitted the truth” that Republicans don’t believe the law applies to Trump, and he accused Blunt of deliberately ignoring the media’s reporting on Clinton’s email scandal.

“Where have you been, Roy Blunt?” Scarborough asked. “Oh, wait a second, you were wallowing in it! You were basking in it! Republicans were basking in it. They loved it. They loved the FBI. When James Comey, ten days before the election, sent a letter that they knew, that Donald Trump knew, would throw the election his way.”

As Scarborough poured through the classification levels on the Mar-a-Lago documents, he eventually brought up the WSJ editorial board’s recent opinion piece reacting to the heavily-redacted affidavit by asking, “Is That All There Is?”

“Did you really just ask that question?” Scarborough asked while reading the piece. “‘This is why agents descended on a former president’s residence like they would a mob boss?’ Oh, I don’t know, or like they would if somebody took 184 documents with classified markings on them?”

Scarborough concluded by referring to his retort to Mick Mulvaney’s scoffing at the Mar-a-Lago documents.

If you or any member of Congress had taken half of those government documents after leaving office, you’d already be in jail. But you know that. And Russia Hoax? Really?

The Republican Senate Intel Committee said Trump’s 2016 campaign caused “a grave counterintelligence threat.” https://t.co/y3fbRHP66g — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 28, 2022

