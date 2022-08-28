George Stephanopoulos tried to pin down a Republican Senator who bobbed and weaved around questions about former President Donald Trump Sunday.

In a fractious interview on ABC’s This Week, Stephanopoulos confronted retiring Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) about the classified documents the FBI recovered from Trump’s Florida estate.

“Former President Trump … saying he did nothing wrong,” Stephanopoulos said. “Do you agree with that? Was he right to take these documents to Mar-a-Lago?”

Blunt replied by questioning why the Senate Intelligence Committee — on which he serves — had not been told about any national security problem at play.

“We need to get a letter out right now to the Justice Department and the Director of National Intelligence and say ‘If there really is a problem, why haven’t you told us about that problem?'” Blunt said. “That hasn’t happened yet.”

Stephanopoulos conceded that the Missouri Senator made a “fair point” — and speculated that the intelligence committee may have been kept in the dark to “protect the criminal investigation.” But the ABC anchor tried a second time to get Blunt to answer his question.

“But setting that aside, whether or not these documents were classified, was it right for the President to take these government documents, which he’s supposed to turn over to the National Archives down to Mar-a-Lago?” Stephanopoulos asked.

Blunt, in his response, invoked former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James Comey.

“It was — You should be very careful with classified documents,” Blunt said. “I’ve been had access to documents like that for a long time. I’m incredibly careful. I was wondering … if the same things were said when Secretary Clinton had documents, when Director Comey had documents. They had them on the Internet, which is much more dangerous than having them in a box somewhere. But everybody needs to be more careful about how these documents are dealt with.”

“You’re still not answering the question!” Stephanopoulos said. “You were critical of Senator Clinton, who actually turned over what she had, turned over all her devices. What we have here is a situation where the President did not turn over these documents. Can you say whether that was right or right or wrong? Do you believe it is right for the president to take those documents to Mar-a-Lago?”

Blunt again tried to pivot.

“He should have turned the documents over, and apparently had turned a number of documents over,” Blunt said. “George, what I wonder about is why this could go on for almost two years and less than 100 days before the election, suddenly we’re talking about this — rather than the economy or inflation or even the student loan program you and I were going to talk about today.”

“Well, it went on because the President didn’t turn over the documents, correct?” Stephanopoulos shot back. “He was asked several times, he didn’t turn them over. He was subpoenaed. He didn’t respond to the subpoena.”

Blunt finally acknowledged Stephanopoulos’s point, but not without trying to make excuses for Trump.

“I understand he turned over a lot of documents,” Blunt said. “He should have turned over all of them. I imagine he knows that very well now as well.”

“Well, he hasn’t said that,” Stpehanopoulos said. “He said he did nothing wrong.”

Watch above, via ABC.

