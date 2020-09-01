Scarborough Lights Up ‘Inept’ Trump Over Response to Kenosha Unrest, Ginning Up Fear of ‘Invading Black Masses’

Joe Scarborough went on a sustained tear against Donald Trump on Tuesday, arguing that the president blew it with his response to the unrest in Kenosha after the Jacob Blake shooting.

Morning Joe took a very disapproving view of Trump throughout the day, as Scarborough blasted the president for comparing the use of excessive police force against African Americans to people who “choke” on a 3-foot putt while playing golf.

As Scarborough tried to bring John Heilemann into the conversation later on, he ended up going on a rant where he snarked at Trump’s “remarkably inept campaign” even as the president’s critics compare him to the likes of Adolf Hitler or Darth Vader.

“He’s run of the most inept political campaign of our lifetime,” Scarborough exclaimed. “He’s run the most inept response to the coronavirus in our lifetime. Every move he’s made has been the wrong move this year.”

On the subject of Kenosha, Scarborough shared Joe Biden’s assertion that Trump and his allies were gladdened to see the unrest after the Republican National Convention because they thought that would be “just wonderful” for Trump politically. However, Scarborough argued that Trump squandered his opportunity since Biden has condemned all the violence from Kenosha, but Trump wouldn’t condemn Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17 year old supporter of his who has been charged with the vigilante shooting deaths of two protesters.

“So he has now taken this issue that should have been a positive for him, and he’s actually managed — I would’ve loved to use a word that I can’t use this morning — he’s actually managed to screw it up!” Scarborough said. “How do you do that? You have to be so inept.”

After that, Scarborough went on to fully ridicule Trump over his zany interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

You’ve got the meltdown going on, and you’re comparing the shooting of a black man seven times in the back to 3-foot putts! You’re talking about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in black robes filling airplanes going to the RNC! You’re talking about white women not being protected from invading black masses and low income housing. And you give Joe Biden this extraordinary opening. It’s yet another missed opportunity for Donald Trump. It’s extraordinary how bad he is at campaigning.

